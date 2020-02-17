$19.05 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $19.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $19.50 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $18.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $65.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.50 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.60 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 11,263 shares of the stock were exchanged. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

