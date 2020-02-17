189,187 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Investec Asset Management North America Inc.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 189,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,147,000. Ingersoll-Rand comprises 2.0% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $296,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $146.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $102.69 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

