$14.68 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post sales of $14.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.66 million to $14.70 million. Gaia posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $53.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $69.52 million to $70.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gaia by 57.0% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

GAIA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gaia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.17.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

