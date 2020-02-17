137,314 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. WSFS Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

