$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $13.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.31 billion and the lowest is $13.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $12.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $69.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.05 billion to $71.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.54 billion to $74.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

PEP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 3,555,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

