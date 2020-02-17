12,748 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $278.52. 1,838,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,260. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $183.30 and a twelve month high of $279.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

