12,325 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after buying an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

