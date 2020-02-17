11,949 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 392,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 770,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,205. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.