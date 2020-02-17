11,820 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $324.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

