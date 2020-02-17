115 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,134.87. 2,606,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

