1,096 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

