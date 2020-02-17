1,092 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,803. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.