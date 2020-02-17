$1.10 EPS Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.91. T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $46,126,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $35,623,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $96.48 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

