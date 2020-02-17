-$0.79 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.67). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

ITCI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 1,054,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,862. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,707.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,802,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

