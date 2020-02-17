$0.73 EPS Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.70. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 553,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,393,504. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

