$0.62 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,280 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

