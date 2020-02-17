-$0.56 EPS Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.63). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $269.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.24.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.