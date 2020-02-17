-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBX. BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of UBX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,152 shares. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.