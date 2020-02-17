$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.61. Criteo posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 871,301 shares. Criteo has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.