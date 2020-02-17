$0.41 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 485,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

