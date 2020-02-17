$0.31 EPS Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 630,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,052. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.