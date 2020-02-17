-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). T2 Biosystems reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,660. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

