-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chiasma.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chiasma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chiasma by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 248,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

