-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.20). Vocera Communications also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $100,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,893 shares of company stock worth $1,638,467. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 688,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,403,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after acquiring an additional 538,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $6,030,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,077,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $25.09 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $789.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.20.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

