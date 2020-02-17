$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.19. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DZSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.