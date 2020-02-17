$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.12). Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3,324.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078,584 shares. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

