-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

MEIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 333,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,976. The company has a market cap of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.74. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.