$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 770,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

