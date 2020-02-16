Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.90 Million

Analysts expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will post sales of $98.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.70 million to $99.20 million. Zscaler reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $409.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $411.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $526.74 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $546.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. 1,306,765 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

