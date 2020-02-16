ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid and Coinsuper. ZPER has a market cap of $924,975.00 and $10.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00423253 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 277.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012444 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.