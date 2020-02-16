Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,544 shares. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

