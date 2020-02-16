Zipper Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and IDCM. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $953,185.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003017 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000554 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper Profile

ZIP is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

