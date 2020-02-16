Zacks: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Unitil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.