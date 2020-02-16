Zacks: RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.20 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE RYB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 12,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.55. RYB Education has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

