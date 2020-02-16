Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to Strong-Buy

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of VRTU opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $1,415,798. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 183,318 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 138,858 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

