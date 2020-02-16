Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NYSE ACA opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arcosa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,609 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

