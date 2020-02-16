Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 345,667 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.