Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post sales of $100.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $100.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $375.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.80 million to $380.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $665.73 million, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 405,508 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

