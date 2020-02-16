Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $2.01. Rockwell Automation also reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

ROK opened at $200.68 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.