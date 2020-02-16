Zacks: Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 in the last ninety days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,907,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 87,484 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

