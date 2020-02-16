Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

