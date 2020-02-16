Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.54). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

KNSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,951 shares. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

