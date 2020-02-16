Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109,093 shares. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

