Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.83). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.62. 674,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. Carvana has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.