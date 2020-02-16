Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $1.92 EPS

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 2,218,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Kohl’s has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $75.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 66.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

