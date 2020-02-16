Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $66.38. 7,530,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,735. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.