Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $66.38. 7,530,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,735. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

