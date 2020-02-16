Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Upland Software also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 214,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $173,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth $8,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 145,530 shares of the company were exchanged. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

