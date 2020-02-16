Zacks: Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $26.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.86 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.33 billion to $28.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.19. 1,467,716 shares of the stock were exchanged. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

