Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $2.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $2.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Genesco reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 559,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

