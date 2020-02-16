Zacks: Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 2,525,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. General Mills has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

